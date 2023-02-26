 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Malala Yousafzai meets Bibi Bahrami at 'Stranger at the gate' screening

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Bibi Bahrami is the founder and president of AWAKEN
Malala Yousafzai, who has become the executive producer of the Oscar-nominated short documentary film Stranger at the Gate, gets the chance to meet the respectable Bibi Bahrami at the film’s screening.

Malala expressed her happiness and feeling of meeting Bibi who featured in the film. Bibi is widely-known to be the president and founder of AWAKEN (Afghan Women and Kids’ Education and Necessities).

Taking it to her Instagram, she wrote: “It has been such an honour to become Executive Producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary short @strangeratthegate. But nothing compares to the absolute joy of finally meeting Bibi in person at last night’s screening. Bibi is the heart and soul of this incredible story and we could learn from how she spreads love and kindness to everyone she meets. “

Yousufzai further mentioned: “She also baked cookies for everyone in attendance. They were so delicious. I had three. I hope you will all watch the film and feel the warmth of Bibi’s embrace.“

The Nobel Prize winner also expressed her gratitude via twitter.

The short documentary film Stranger at the Gate focuses on the subject of racism, conflict, power of forgiveness and Islamophobia.

