Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to pass crown to Prince William soon, claims astrologer

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

King Charles to pass crown to Prince William soon, claims astrologer

King Charles, who is set to be crowned in May, will abdicate soon and his eldest son heir to throne Prince William will take his place, an astrologer has predicted.

Talking to Daily Express, celebrity psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson claimed that King Charles won't be on the throne for long as he has other priorities.

She said, “I feel the Crown would be passed to William initially. William will have much more success as King than Charles.”

The astrologer further said there will be huge changes within the British royal family in the months and years to come.

The celebrity psychic’s claims came amid reports King Charles has officially bestowed new titles onto Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton ahead of his coronation in May.

King Charles will be officially crowned on May 6.

