Kim Kardashian calls Kylie Jenner her ‘twin soul’ in stunning vacay snaps

Kim Kardashian looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous as she treated fans with rare vacation snaps, featuring her ‘twin soul’ sister Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashians alum, 42, took to her Instagram Stories and posted a stunning glimpse at the sun soaked beauties. Sharing a glimpse into their ultimate 'vacay-vibe,' the reality TV star dropped a string of stunning pool-side bikini shots.

In the pictures, the sibling duo showed off their incredible figures as they posed in front of a sun lounger with a sunset backdrop.

Kim captioned the shots, “Twin souls” and tagged her sister Kylie, who replied in the comments with, "I love youuuuuuuu."

Kim’s gorgeous pictures came after Kylie admitted who her 'favourite' sibling was of her four sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder explained to Vanity Fair Italia, "It changes over time. Right now it’s Kim."

She told how they had grown closer over "similar experience lately."

