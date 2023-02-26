 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’
Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’

Tom Cruise shut down a long-held rumour that he was nearly cast as the lead in Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. got the coveted role.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, addressed the rumours of playing the iconic Marvel hero during an interview with Phase Zero. While he didn’t deny that he was up for the role, but denied he was ever ‘close to getting it.’

“Not close, not close,” Cruise confirmed. “I love Robert Downey Jr., and I can’t imagine anyone else doing that role, and I think it’s perfect for him.”

Meanwhile, the Mission Impossible star didn’t shut down the chance on someday appearing in a superhero film. “I look at a movie and think, you know, I don’t rule anything out,” he added.

According to Cruise, if a Marvel or DC script came his way, he’d evaluate it the same way he always has.

“It’s ‘What’s the story? What’s the character?'” he explained. “Does it interest me? Do I feel this is what an audience would like to see me in? What can I learn, and what can I contribute? That’s really how I look at things.”

Cruise’s statement comes nearly a year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron revealed to Rolling Stone that Cruise was pitched to play a variant of Tony Stark in the 2022 film.

More From Entertainment:

Top Africa film festival opens in Burkina

Top Africa film festival opens in Burkina
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation
Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend comes out in his defence

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend comes out in his defence
Julianne Moore says she has been 'fortunate' in Hollywood

Julianne Moore says she has been 'fortunate' in Hollywood
‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success with Hollywood producers win

‘Everything Everywhere’ finds multiple awards success with Hollywood producers win
Ariana DeBose reveals BAFTA told her to ‘celebrate women’ amid rap backlash

Ariana DeBose reveals BAFTA told her to ‘celebrate women’ amid rap backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s credibility is ‘right in King Charles’ hands’
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose in all-black for ‘best performances’ party

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber pose in all-black for ‘best performances’ party
Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report

Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report
Adidas shakes hand with Kanye West to fend off losses?

Adidas shakes hand with Kanye West to fend off losses?
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make first public appearance after baby no. 4

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make first public appearance after baby no. 4
'The Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood addresses absence of Black nominees for Oscars

'The Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood addresses absence of Black nominees for Oscars