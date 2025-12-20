Ed Sheeran practices 'unusual' ritual after his gigs

Ed Sheeran reveals what he does after getting off stage after performance

Ed Sheeran has revealed what he prefers doing after performing a gig.

The Shape of You hitmaker believes that he lived an unhealthy lifestyle in his young age, but now he needs to focus on adopting healthy habits so that he keeps on going and is ready for every next performance.

Sheeran does not prefer going out and chilling with mates anymore after a gig as he thinks that it drains him for his performance the next day.

Rather, the Perfect singer prefers spending an hour on the "massage table" after a show and then directly go to bed.

He stated, "You just want to go to bed or go for a drink with your mates or whatever, but if you don’t do it, you’re just f****** the next day.”

However, the 34-year-old also confesses that he is the kind of who can easily be convinced to go out with friends after a concert.

Sheeran told Men's Health magazine, "I can be a guy who can be led quite easily and if I finish a gig and my mates are there, I could go out.”

“So actually having to be in my hotel room … I get the massage and, as soon as the massage is done, I need to go to bed.”

Ed believes this ritual helps him “maintaining his voice, maintaining energy and keeping healthy.”