Pakistan flood affectees get shoes worth Rs38m from China

People, displaced because of the floods, carry a canister filled with flood water while taking refuge in a camp, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan,in September 20, 2022. — Reuters

In a bid to mitigate the sufferings of flood affectees in Pakistan, a Chinese company has gifted sports shoes worth Rs38 million.

The unprecedented floods caused by climate change-induced rains in the country submerged nearly one-third of Pakistan in 2022, affecting some 33 million people, and washing away hundreds of thousands of animals, houses, bridges, schools, hospitals and other infrastructures.

The record-breaking rain and floods claimed 1,700 lives and displaced over 7.9 million people last year.

According to China Leather Industry Association, the company launched an initiative named “Put on Chinese Shoes, Rebuild New Home” in January.



The company, one of the leading sports brand companies in China, took action to express its care for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque has expressed his sincere thanks to the company for its generous help to the flood-stricken groups in Pakistan.

He said the donation made him felt once again the warmth of the Chinese people towards the Pakistani people.

According to a World Bank report published on October 28, 2022, the floods inflicted over $30 billion losses across Pakistan.

“The assessment estimates total damages to exceed $14.9 billion, and total economic losses to reach about $15.2 billion. Estimated needs for rehabilitation and reconstruction in a resilient way are at least $16.3 billion,” read the report.

Pakistan clinches over $10bn flood aid pledges

In January 2023, Pakistan secured $10.7 billion in flood pledges, well over a targetted $8 billion, as it scrambles to mobilise funds to rehabilitate the devastated 33 million population and repair damages worth billions.

The cash-strapped nation clinched the pledges at the one-day International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched an $8 billion flood aid appeal, aimed at helping the country overcome the devastation caused due to the cataclysmic floods.