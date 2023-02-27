Akshay Kumar's 'Selfiee' fails at box office, says 'it is my fault 100%'

Akshay Kumar blames himself for the failure of his films and not the audience

Akshay Kumar, who has given the film industry some outstanding blockbusters, is facing a great downfall with the consecutive failures of films.

Some of his latest released films namely; Ram Setu, Laxmi, Cuttputlli and Raksha Bandhan didn’t work out well at the box office. The actor has yet again witnessed another flop in the form of film Selfiee that released on February 24.

Akshay has finally spoken about this continuous chain of flop films. He says if a film flops it’s not the audiences fault rather he blames himself for the failure.

He stated: “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna. The audience has changed, you need to change, and you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience requires to see something else."

“It is a great alarm, aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai when your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon. Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has an interesting films lined up next. For instance, he has an upcoming Hera Pheri sequel and Oh My God sequel in the kitty. He further has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, reports News18.