 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 27 2023
Shah Rukh Khan recalls meeting Yash Chopra 'one last time'

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans last Yash Chopra film was Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Shah Rukh Khan, in one of the episodes of The Romantics, recalled his last meeting with the late Yash Chopra.

Khan shared that he was working with Chopra on film Jab Tak Hai Jaan in his last days. He added: “He (Yash Chopra) became very emotional after the last shot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Then he started crying. He said this could be our last shot. I was like why last shot? Then he said, No there’s no more shots left of you."

The Veer-Zara actor revealed that he met the legendary filmmaker for the last time at a function. “I went to hug Yash Ji and he was shivering. He had a fever. He told me mujhe bukhaar ho raha hai. I had come from a shoot to attend a function. I had my dinner and everything. And the next evening we lost him, revealed the actor."

In the episode, one of the staff members of YRF can be heard saying: “I told Shah Rukh that I lost my father. Unhone kaha aap akele nahi hai. Maine bhi apna pita khoya hai. So he also looked at him like his father figure."

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with the Yash Chopra aka the father of romance in a numerous films like; Veer-Zara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Darr and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring him along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma was the last film of Yash, reports News18. 

