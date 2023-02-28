 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Aditi Rao Hydari dances to viral 'Tum Tum' song with rumoured BF Siddharth

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Siddharth plays the role of Karan in Aamir Khans Rang De Basanti
Siddharth plays the role of Karan in Aamir Khan's 'Rang De Basanti' 

Aditi Rao Hydari shakes a leg on the latest Tum Tum trend with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth.

Even though the couple has decided to stay tight-lipped about their relationship, but this post adds fuel to their dating rumors. Furthermore, the duo is often spotted spending quality time together.

Aditi just shared a video where she can be seen dancing on the viral Tum Tum song wearing a floral dress along with the Rang De Basanti actor. The couple looked extremely adorable while dancing on the song that was very well synchronized.

She captioned the video: “Dance monkeys – The Reel Deal.”

The fans are going crazy over this cute video. According to them, this is best things they have seen on internet today. One of the fans wrote: “The best thing to see on Insta today.” Meanwhile, some are waiting for the wedding announcement. “Waiting for the big news…Announce soon please, wrote another fan.”

Others commented: “Wow cutest pair. I love both of you. 2 favs in one frame”, “This man can dance with just his eyes and that smile tho.”

Previously, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended the engagement ceremony of actor Sharwananad in Hyderabad. Later on, the lovebirds were spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai, reports IndiaToday.  

More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother opens up about him, says 'he abandons people'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother opens up about him, says 'he abandons people'
Manoj Bajpayee's wise stance on 'failure' takes internet by storm

Manoj Bajpayee's wise stance on 'failure' takes internet by storm

Deepika Padukone shares 'how she dealt with controversies ahead of 'Pathaan' release'

Deepika Padukone shares 'how she dealt with controversies ahead of 'Pathaan' release'
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage with Shriram Nene: 'It’s tough'

Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage with Shriram Nene: 'It’s tough'
Zeenat Aman reveals 'why she made her Instagram account'

Zeenat Aman reveals 'why she made her Instagram account'
Jacqueline Fernandez a part of Akshay Kumar, Emran Hashmi's 'Selfiee'?

Jacqueline Fernandez a part of Akshay Kumar, Emran Hashmi's 'Selfiee'?
Hardy Sandhu feels disappointed in current music culture of Indian Music Industry

Hardy Sandhu feels disappointed in current music culture of Indian Music Industry

Shamita Shetty talks about how she has not ‘fully explored her talent’

Shamita Shetty talks about how she has not ‘fully explored her talent’

Suniel Shetty is not in hurry to do new projects

Suniel Shetty is not in hurry to do new projects

Images of Natasha Humera Ejaz light up Times Square

Images of Natasha Humera Ejaz light up Times Square
Mandira Bedi gets vulnerable about how career got limited after her haircut

Mandira Bedi gets vulnerable about how career got limited after her haircut

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on 'Natu Natu' with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on 'Natu Natu' with Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti