Priyanka Chopra unveils first look of her American series 'Citadel'

'Citadel' is all set to feature on Amazon Prime on April 28

Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited American series Citadel’s first look has been dropped; the actor looks extremely ravishing in a red dress.

Taking it to her Instagram, PC shared a series of pictures from the upcoming spy thriller series. The first picture in the photo album shows the actress looking all intense while she is dressed in a dark red dress. She pointed a gun over someone who’s not visible in the picture.

Priyanka is all set to play an agent named Nadia Sinh as shown in one of the pictures.

Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas reacted to the images by dropping a few fire emoticons. Meanwhile, actor Rajkumar Rao wrote: “Awesomeeeee” while Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote: “Yassss” followed by a fire emoji.

Citadel is making headlines ever since it has been announced and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Quantico actor in a new avatar. Directed by Russo-brothers, Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime on April 28.



The series will also have an Indian adaptation as confirmed by the head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke. The Indian version of Citadel will feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, reports PinkVilla.