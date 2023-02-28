 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers injury while shooting 'Citadel' India

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to feature in the Indian version of American series Citadel with Varun Dhawan
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers an injury while shooting for the Indian adaptation of American series Citadel.

The actress shared the glimpse of her wound on social media. She dropped the picture of her hands that had wounds and blood stains. She captioned the picture: “Perks of Action.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers injury while shooting Citadel India

According to the reports, Samantha is undergoing some martial art training sessions as she will have to play some very intense action sequences for the series. The makers of the show have called upon a Hollywood action director for the training.

A few days back, the 35-years old actress shared video of her on Instagram story where she could be seen practicing the action sequences with action director and stunt performer Yannick Ben.

Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden is directed by the phenomenal Russo brothers. The Indian adaptation of the show starring; Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles will be directed by Raj and DK, the same director duo who made Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of upcoming film Shaakuntalam. She will also feature in romantic drama film Kushi, reports IndiaToday. 

