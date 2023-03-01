 
Maryam Nawaz responds to Rs5 petrol price cut

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File
  • "Thank you Dar Sahib, good news for people," says Maryam. 
  • Ishaq Dar announces to lower the petrol price by Rs5 on Tuesday. 
  • Diesel prices to remain unchanged for the next fortnight. 

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz responded to the cut in petroleum prices by Finance and Revenue Minister Ishaq Dar. 

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PML-N leader shared a video of the finance minister announcing the price drop and wrote: "Alhamdulillah, Thank you Dar Sahib! Good news for people."

The federal government announced to lower the petrol price by Rs5 per litre to Rs267 per litre for the next fortnight.

In a press conference, Dar stated that diesel price would be maintained at Rs280 per litre until the next review.

The finance czar added that after a reduction of Rs12 per litre, light diesel oil's price had been lowered to Rs184.68 per litre and after a Rs 15 per litre reduction in the rate of kerosene oil, its price has now been fixed at 187.73.

