Maryam Nawaz responds to Rs5 petrol price cut

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

"Thank you Dar Sahib, good news for people," says Maryam.

Ishaq Dar announces to lower the petrol price by Rs5 on Tuesday.

Diesel prices to remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz responded to the cut in petroleum prices by Finance and Revenue Minister Ishaq Dar.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PML-N leader shared a video of the finance minister announcing the price drop and wrote: "Alhamdulillah, Thank you Dar Sahib! Good news for people."

The federal government announced to lower the petrol price by Rs5 per litre to Rs267 per litre for the next fortnight.

In a press conference, Dar stated that diesel price would be maintained at Rs280 per litre until the next review.

The finance czar added that after a reduction of Rs12 per litre, light diesel oil's price had been lowered to Rs184.68 per litre and after a Rs 15 per litre reduction in the rate of kerosene oil, its price has now been fixed at 187.73.