Maryam Nawaz responds to Rs5 petrol price cut

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz responded to the cut in petroleum prices by Finance and Revenue Minister Ishaq Dar.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the PML-N leader shared a video of the finance minister announcing the price drop and wrote: "Alhamdulillah, Thank you Dar Sahib! Good news for people."
The federal government announced to lower the petrol price by Rs5 per litre to Rs267 per litre for the next fortnight.
In a press conference, Dar stated that diesel price would be maintained at Rs280 per litre until the next review.
The finance czar added that after a reduction of Rs12 per litre, light diesel oil's price had been lowered to Rs184.68 per litre and after a Rs 15 per litre reduction in the rate of kerosene oil, its price has now been fixed at 187.73.