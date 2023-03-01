Camilla 'implied' it was Meghan Markle 'turn' to get bullied by press?

Queen Consort Camilla shrugged Meghan Markle’s bullying concerns back in the day.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry notes how his then girlfriend was left hanging after a plea to Camilla.

He pens: “Meg, meanwhile, reached out to Camilla, who tried to counsel her by saying this was just what the press always did to newcomers, that it would all pass in due time, that Camilla had been the bad guy once.”

Harry then questioned himself: “The implication being what? Now it was Meg’s turn? As if it were apples to apples. Camilla also suggested to Meg that I become Governor General of Bermuda, which would solve all our problems by removing us from the red-hot center of the maelstrom. Right, right, I thought, and one added bonus of that plan would be to get us out of the picture.”