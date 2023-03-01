 
Prince Harry’s ‘only sellable quality’ is ‘dirt slinging’

Prince Harry warned his worth relies on his vault of secrets that he was once trusted with.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions.

Her claims have come in a new piece for the News.com.au.

There, Ms Elser warned, “The catch-22 for the Duke and Duchess is that they only have one valuable commodity to sell – their willingness to throw open the doors on royal life and to dish the dirt with glee abandon – however the more they do exactly that, the less fascinating it is to hear them yammer on about family fallings out, and therefore the less their revelations are worth.”

Before signing off she even pointed out the glass ceiling and warned that they’re currently “trapped in a world of diminishing returns, at their own hands.”

