Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Zwigato is all set to hit theatres in March 17
India’s most talented comedian Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film Zwigato’s trailer has been released today; the actor talks about the film and the message it delivers.

At the trailer launch event today, Kapil clearly stated that he doesn’t need appreciation for himself in the film, rather he urged audience to appreciate his character.

“I feel even if I don't get any appreciation that's ok, but I want my character to be appreciated. I saw the trailer on the big screen for the first time, and I think I have done a good job (laughs),” he jokingly said.

Sharma further spoke about the message the film delivers, says, “The story of this film will make you laugh, will make you serious, and all other emotions too. The message is that in all our lives there are hurdles, but to sit on it and not move forward is not life. What is not in your control you can't do anything about it.”

He also revealed that he does not have any strategy while choosing a film. He made his acting debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon because he liked the script. He did his second film Firangi because it was being made by friend.

Kapil says whatever he does; he does that with all his heart.

Zwigato is film that is based on the story of a delivery boy named Mansa. The film is set to release in India on March 17, 2023, reports PinkVilla.  

