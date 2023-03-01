 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Prince Harry ‘hated woke nonsense’ Meghan Markle craved: ‘Forgot to joke’

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Close pals of Prince Harry have just stepped forward to address the way he’s changed since meeting Meghan Markle.

An Eton contemporary made these admissions, according to a report by Newsweek.

Per the pal, “Harry hated all that politically correct stuff—all that woke nonsense.”

Before “He was funny, a bit cynical and great company because like the rest of us he made jokes that we are no longer allowed to make.”

It was only “After Meghan came along, he changed completely into what he would once have been the first to mock: a sort of a Guardian-reading tree hugger.”

“It was all Meghan's influence. We used to joke that she must be very good in bed to have turned his head that far.”

