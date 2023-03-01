 
'The Night Manager' greenlights for season two

'The Night Manager' greenlights for season two

The Night Manager is getting a new season with Tom Hiddleston roped in to reprise his role as Jonathan Pine, according to Deadline.

Amazon Prime Video and the BBC are in talks to renew the John le Carré adaptation for two-season. The thriller goes on floors later this year in London and South America.

The show depicts Pine as a plush Cairo hotel night manager and a former British commando recruited by an intelligence officer to penetrate the inner circle of the illegal arms dealer Richard Roper.

As per reports, season two will reportedly feature the adventures of Pine after the events of the first season.

Helmed by Susanne Bier, the first season starred Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood, and Elizabeth Debicki. David Farr, and was aired on AMC.

The Night Manager bagged two Emmy wins for best direction and musical composition, while Hiddleston, Laurie, and Colman each scored Golden Globee for their performances. 

