King Charles wishes followers on a special day

King Charles on Wednesday extended wishes to followers celebrating St. Davids Day in Wales and around the world.



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared the monarch’s message to wish the followers a very happy St. Davids Day.

King Charles message reads: “To all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world – wishing you a very happy #StDavidsDay!.”

The King and Wales

Becoming the Prince of Wales at the age of nine, the King had a long and enduring relationship with Wales and that relationship remains today.

He became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history.

The King was the 21st Prince of Wales and the first since 1936.

King Charles elder son, Prince William, now holds the title of the Prince of Wales.