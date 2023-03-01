 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles wishes followers on a special day

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

King Charles wishes followers on a special day
King Charles wishes followers on a special day

King Charles on Wednesday extended wishes to followers celebrating St. Davids Day in Wales and around the world.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared the monarch’s message to wish the followers a very happy St. Davids Day.

King Charles message reads: “To all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world – wishing you a very happy #StDavidsDay!.”

The King and Wales

Becoming the Prince of Wales at the age of nine, the King had a long and enduring relationship with Wales and that relationship remains today.

He became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history.

The King was the 21st Prince of Wales and the first since 1936.

King Charles elder son, Prince William, now holds the title of the Prince of Wales.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham fears Victoria controlling nature may drive Cruz away from family like Brooklyn

David Beckham fears Victoria controlling nature may drive Cruz away from family like Brooklyn

'Shazam' director teases superhero return in DC future

'Shazam' director teases superhero return in DC future
HBO Max series 'Dune: The Sisterhood' suffers another blow

HBO Max series 'Dune: The Sisterhood' suffers another blow

Prince William, Kate Middleton planning to expand their family amid recent drama

Prince William, Kate Middleton planning to expand their family amid recent drama
Sarah Michelle teases 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal with old throwback image

Sarah Michelle teases 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal with old throwback image
King Charles decides to close Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal chapter for good?

King Charles decides to close Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal chapter for good?
King Charles and Wales

King Charles and Wales
Hailey Bieber was a supporter of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance: Report

Hailey Bieber was a supporter of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance: Report
Meghan Markle felt like a ‘second-rate princess’

Meghan Markle felt like a ‘second-rate princess’
'The Night Manager' greenlights for season two

'The Night Manager' greenlights for season two
'Rings of Power' boss reacts to new 'LOTR' films

'Rings of Power' boss reacts to new 'LOTR' films

'The Mandalorian' showrunners open up on Gina Carano's departure

'The Mandalorian' showrunners open up on Gina Carano's departure