Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Rajatava Datta praises Akshay Kumar for admitting responsibility for consecutive film failures

Akshay Kumar in one of his recent interviews admitted that his films are failing. Bengali actor Rajatava Dutta praised him for being courageous and working with required guts.

Akshay’s new film called Selfiee was not able to impress the audiences, the film managed to collect around 10.2 crore in first three days which is his lowest weekend in a decade. Akshay admitted the fact that if his films are failing consecutively, it is his fault as an actor.

Rajatava in a recent interview with ETimes said, “It was great to see Akshay Kumar acknowledging the failure of his recent films. You have to have the guts to take the onus of your films not working. What he said is so true.”

He further added, “You can’t just blame the audience for every film’s failure. There has to be something wrong with that film and the industry should take note of that shortcoming or the loophole. It is indeed a fact that when your films flop in a row, it is like an alarm for you that it is time for a change. I was going through media reports on what he said after Selfiee failed at the box office. We all know the viewing pattern of audience has changed, and you also have to change accordingly."

"I loved the part where Akshay Kumar said ‘you need to dismantle yourself’. I also agree when one is going through a rough phase one should start again because the audience wants to see something else from their favourite stars. And if you can’t change it will affect the number game." He concluded.