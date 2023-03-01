 
'Fast X' filmmaker calls Jason Momoa's villain: 'Pure Chaos'

Fast X director Louis Leterrier is hyping up the new nemesis Jason Momoa from the high-octane adventure film. 

Speaking to Total Film, the filmmaker explained the 43-year-old character as "pure chaos."

"Dante is in awe of Dom," Leterrier continued. "He's analyzed him. There's nowhere to hide because he knows Dom better than he knows himself. Dom truly meets his match with Dante."

The 49-year-old also added the Fast franchise's family core theme also applied to Fast X's nemesis.

"Family goes both ways," the Now You See Me director added. "There's family on your side. There's also family on the other person's side. When the family that was your super-strength becomes your Achilles' heel, it's where you're going to get wounded the most."

Previously, Momoa opened up on his character's personality in the upcoming franchise installment, "He's very sadistic and androgynous, and he's a bit of a peacock… He's got a lot of issues, this guy. He's definitely got some daddy issues."

