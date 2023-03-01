 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI to begin election campaign from March 4: Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures during an address in Lahore, on March 1, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures during an address in Lahore, on March 1, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday announced his party will begin its election campaign on March 4 and end its "Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement)" following the Supreme Court's decision today.

"After the verdict, we ended 'Jail Bharo' movement. We are starting the election campaign on Saturday," the PTI chief said during an address via video link from Lahore.

The party's decision came after the Supreme Court, in a split verdict, ruled that elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies should be held within 90 days.

In the verdict, the apex court noted that there are "different aspects and requirements" for holding polls but ruled that one thing that was "absolutely crucial is the timeframe" for the polls.

It added that Constitution envisages two periods for holding polls — 60 days in case the assembly is dissolved after its term is completed and 90 days in case the assembly is dissolved before the expiry of its term.

More to follow...

