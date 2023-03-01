 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

It’s a ‘victory' for Constitution, declares PTI after SC verdict

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

PTI leaders speaking outside the Supreme Court. — Screengrab
PTI leaders speaking outside the Supreme Court. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in which it has directed to hold elections within 90 days asking the president to consult with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and fix a date for elections in Punjab.

The five-member bench of the apex court, in a split verdict, also ordered the governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to announce a date for the election in the province.

“It’s a unanimous verdict in fact as Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also said that when the Lahore High Court had taken up the matter and ruled that the elections should be held in 90 days so the Supreme Court shouldn’t have taken suo motu notice on it,” a jubilant Fawad Chauhdry said after the SC verdict.

“So he is also agreeing with our stance. And it’s a victory for the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, stopping Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid from speaking outside the apex court following the verdict, Fawad said that the president has been asked to announce the election in Punjab while the governor is directed to fix the poll date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Supreme Court, the PTI leader added, has bound the federation to provide al sorts of support with its security or provision of funds.

“Election is the foundation of the state.”

On the other hand, AML Sheikh Rashid congratulated the nation over the verdict and asked the country to “prepare for the elections”.

“It’s a big victory. The Constitution has won, and the people of Pakistan have won.”

He predicted: “Inshallah, PTI is going to form governments in KP and Punjab”.

More From Pakistan:

FIA books Farah Gogi in Rs849m money-laundering case

FIA books Farah Gogi in Rs849m money-laundering case
President to give date for Punjab polls after consulting ECP, governor to announce for KP: SC

President to give date for Punjab polls after consulting ECP, governor to announce for KP: SC
Pakistan female hockey player among victims of Italy boat accident

Pakistan female hockey player among victims of Italy boat accident
Imran Khan will definitely be arrested if law permits: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan will definitely be arrested if law permits: Khawaja Asif
Maryam Nawaz responds to Rs5/litre petrol price drop

Maryam Nawaz responds to Rs5/litre petrol price drop
Increasing leopard-car collision cases indicate thriving population

Increasing leopard-car collision cases indicate thriving population
In a first, Pakistan digital census kicks off today

In a first, Pakistan digital census kicks off today
After Italy, three more Pakistanis die in 'Libya boat wreck'

After Italy, three more Pakistanis die in 'Libya boat wreck'
Terror case registered for vandalism at Islamabad Judicial Complex

Terror case registered for vandalism at Islamabad Judicial Complex
Two Pakistanis arrested in Italy for ‘trafficking’ migrants on ill-fated boat

Two Pakistanis arrested in Italy for ‘trafficking’ migrants on ill-fated boat
Govt to take action against 'attack' on Islamabad’s judicial complex

Govt to take action against 'attack' on Islamabad’s judicial complex
Justice Isa refuses to hear cases after SC registrar suddenly reshuffles benches

Justice Isa refuses to hear cases after SC registrar suddenly reshuffles benches