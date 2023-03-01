It’s a ‘victory' for Constitution, declares PTI after SC verdict

PTI leaders speaking outside the Supreme Court. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in which it has directed to hold elections within 90 days asking the president to consult with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and fix a date for elections in Punjab.

The five-member bench of the apex court, in a split verdict, also ordered the governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to announce a date for the election in the province.

“It’s a unanimous verdict in fact as Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also said that when the Lahore High Court had taken up the matter and ruled that the elections should be held in 90 days so the Supreme Court shouldn’t have taken suo motu notice on it,” a jubilant Fawad Chauhdry said after the SC verdict.

“So he is also agreeing with our stance. And it’s a victory for the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, stopping Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid from speaking outside the apex court following the verdict, Fawad said that the president has been asked to announce the election in Punjab while the governor is directed to fix the poll date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Supreme Court, the PTI leader added, has bound the federation to provide al sorts of support with its security or provision of funds.

“Election is the foundation of the state.”

On the other hand, AML Sheikh Rashid congratulated the nation over the verdict and asked the country to “prepare for the elections”.

“It’s a big victory. The Constitution has won, and the people of Pakistan have won.”

He predicted: “Inshallah, PTI is going to form governments in KP and Punjab”.