Thursday Mar 02 2023
King Charles ‘provoked’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions to evict them

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” their reps confirmed on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.

According to royal expert, Tom Bower, the move is a result of the actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave,” he told Page Six.

Harry came out with his explosive memoir, Spare, earlier this year. He also made appearances on 60 Minutes and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his book.

“I mean what did he expect?” the Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors author continued. “Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness and he’s completely crossed the spectrum, he’s in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood.”

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex, 38, accused his father of branding him a “spare” when he was born, not hugging him after Princess Diana died and constantly joking that he wasn’t Harry’s biological father.

The ex-royal previously mentioned that that he still has a lot of material, enough for another book, but he held back to spare his family’s feelings.

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph back in January.

