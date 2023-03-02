Ed Sheeran unveils ‘honest’ album inspired by wife Cherry Seaborn’s tumor

Ed Sheeran has just announced his comeback with a brand-new album and its part of his mathematical stint, titled, - (Subtract).

According to a report by People magazine, the singer was quoted saying, “I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be.”

But “Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”

“Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

This is because “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth.”

He even added how the Shape of You lawsuit added to the turmoil and claimed, “My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety.”

“I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

But surprisingly, this wound up motivating him to accurately showcase his experiences because its opened “the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

Thus, “This is last February's diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract.”

For those unversed the album is set to go live on May 8th, 2023.