 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Kapil Sharma reveals why director 'Zwigato' NOT casted SRK instead of him

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Zwigato features Kapila Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles
'Zwigato' features Kapila Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles

Comedian Kapil Sharma revealed at the Zwigato trailer launch event why director Nandita Das casted him and not any other big star like Shah Rukh Khan.

While speaking at the trailer launch event, Kapil said: “I asked her, 'Why me?' I did not know whether to take her answer as a compliment or an insult. She replied, 'Even if global star Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, I'd have not taken him, but chosen you because you have such a common face, it can fit anywhere in a crowd.”

He further revealed that the story of the film is pretty close and relatable to him.

“I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot, added the actor.”

The plot of Zwigato revolves around a delivery boy named Manas; played by Kapil Sharma. It also stars Shahana Goswami, who plays Kapil’s wife in the film.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma just made his debut as a singer with Guru Randhawa. The duo collaborated for song Alone, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event
'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress

'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress
Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’

Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’
Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?

Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?
Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy

Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy
Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra's house receive bomb threat

Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra's house receive bomb threat
Sharmila Tagore reveals 'how actors often sign films just to pay house rent'

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'how actors often sign films just to pay house rent'
Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma, calls her an 'inspiration'

Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma, calls her an 'inspiration'