Kapil Sharma reveals why director 'Zwigato' NOT casted SRK instead of him

'Zwigato' features Kapila Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles

Comedian Kapil Sharma revealed at the Zwigato trailer launch event why director Nandita Das casted him and not any other big star like Shah Rukh Khan.

While speaking at the trailer launch event, Kapil said: “I asked her, 'Why me?' I did not know whether to take her answer as a compliment or an insult. She replied, 'Even if global star Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, I'd have not taken him, but chosen you because you have such a common face, it can fit anywhere in a crowd.”

He further revealed that the story of the film is pretty close and relatable to him.

“I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot, added the actor.”

The plot of Zwigato revolves around a delivery boy named Manas; played by Kapil Sharma. It also stars Shahana Goswami, who plays Kapil’s wife in the film.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma just made his debut as a singer with Guru Randhawa. The duo collaborated for song Alone, reports PinkVilla.