Thursday Mar 02 2023
Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Chrissy Teigen has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as she shared another sweet and super adorable family snap, featuring her husband John Legend and their cute three kids.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the model, 37, dropped a glimpse into their happy family after welcoming her baby girl, Esti Maxine Stevens, six weeks and penned a funny caption, revealing her ‘next goal.’

Teigen wrote, “next goal - all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads).”

The picture featured Teigen resting her head on hubby John, while son Miles Theodore Stephens, 4, sitting close to her.

Teigen and John’s first born Luna Simone Stephen, 6, was seen adorably holding baby Esti in the sweet family picture.

Earlier, the lip Sync Battle star shared an Instagram video, in which they were seen holding their baby Esti and kissing her on either cheek simultaneously.

The Chrissy's Court star captioned the sweet clip, "First kiss," adding a sandwich emoticon.

