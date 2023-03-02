 
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Manoj Bajpayee on choosing 'Gulmohar': 'It sits well with me'

Manoj Bajpayee also describes his character Arun Batra in 'Gulmohar'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee reveals why he chose a character like Arun Batra in Gulmohar when he had other spectacular projects offered to him.

While talking to PinkVilla, he revealed the reason of choosing the film and talked about his character.

He stated: "Because it's complex, it sits well with me. I like to get into the minds of the characters and explore the complexities. That is what I enjoy the most. If you give me one or two colours (variations), I find it boring."

Manoj further described his character in Gulmohar. He revealed: "Arun Batra, the character that I play, has too many things to deal with and has too many things inside him that he is dealing with, before he deals with his family. Internally and externally, he has to sort out too many issues which has to do with him. So that makes the character much more layered and also fascinating for me. It gives me ample scope to explore, to experiment, to find new ways to define it and to express it. That way it was a beautiful experience for me."

Gulmohar also stars veteran actor Sharmila Tagore besides Manoj Bajpayee. It is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on March 3. 

