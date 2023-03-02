Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired

Lily Collins starring Netflix hit series Emily in Paris became the talk of the town when it first premiered in the fall of 2020.

Reflecting on the show’s success, Collins, who plays Emily Cooper in the romantic-comedy series, has shared that the timing of launching a romantic fantasy set within Paris amid the pandemic lockdown wasn’t really the worst thing.

“It came out during a time when travel wasn’t possible, so we craved that escapism even more,” said Collins in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“The city is a character in itself — Paris is just so beautiful to look at,” she added.

Collins said she’d witnessed the criticism and backlash in fans’ attitudes soften as the show’s success continued.

“When we went back to film the second season, people would just come up to us on the street and say, ‘Thank you for the show — thank you for making us smile,'” she recalled.

Addressing the backlash over the show’s latest third season, Collins said, “Oh gosh, I mean, I think the fact it’s gone on for three seasons means enough people are loving it to binge on it.”

“And even if you want not to like it, you’re probably bingeing too!” she quipped.