BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser for his new single ‘On The Street’

The artist is collaborating with J. Cole for the track

K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope has unveiled a teaser for his upcoming single track On The street. It will be a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole.





He also posted some teaser photos for the song which show him posing in an alleyway. The release of this song was announced by BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment on February 27th, stating:

“J-hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans. The title ‘on the street’ refers to J-hope’s roots — street dance — from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together. We hope that J-hope’s ‘on the street’ serves as a meaningful gift to everyone who supports the artist. Please look forward to J-hope’s new song!”

It has been an eventful period for the singer and rapper, with him becoming an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, releasing his documentary J-Hope in the Box and starting the process of his military enlistment.