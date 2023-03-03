King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ over Greece train tragedy

 
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have been ‘shocked’ and ‘profoundly saddened’ over Greece train tragedy that left over 36 people killed and dozens injured.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared the message of the monarch to the President of Greece following the train crash in Northern Greece.

King Charles says, “My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the dreadful accident involving two trains in Northern Greece and would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.”

He further said, “During our visits to Greece we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Greek people and our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy.”


