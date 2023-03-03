 
pakistan
Friday Mar 03 2023
APP
Web Desk

Abdul Wali Kakar appointed Balochistan governor

APP
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Malik Abdul Wali Kakar while speaking during an event. — Facebook/Malak Abdul Wali Kakar/File
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi appointed on Friday appointed Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as the 26th governor of Balochistan.

The president made the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 101 of the Constitution.

The speaker of the provincial assembly acts as the acting governor until the appointment of the governor. The acting governor of Balochistan was Speaker Jan Mohammad Jamali

The post of the governor of Balochistan was vacant after former governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha resigned from his post last year following the ouster of prime minister Imran Khan by a vote of no-confidence. 

Similarly, governor Sindh and governor KP had also resigned from their posts after Khan was deposed. 

