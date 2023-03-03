 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Twice give stunning performance at Billboard event

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

They made history by winning an award at the event
They made history by winning an award at the event

On March 3rd, Billboard released a video of K-pop girl group Twice giving a stunning performance at Billboards' Women in Music 2023 event. The group performed their new pre-release English track Moonlight Sunrise.

The video was released after the group made history by winning the award for Breakthrough Artist. Not only did they attend the event as award recipients, they also went on to give a dazzling performance.

The event, which seeks to shine a light on new and influential female artists, took place at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles. Twice became the first Korean group to ever win the award at the ceremony.

The group is all set to release their upcoming comeback called Ready To Be. They have released multiple teasers hinting at the concept for the mini-album, along with the full track list. Meanwhile, their pre-release track has been doing well both on the charts and with their fans. 

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe

Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe
KQ Entertainment reveals teaser for new boy group Xikers

KQ Entertainment reveals teaser for new boy group Xikers
'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' composer explains significance of piano and cello

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' composer explains significance of piano and cello
Jimin from BTS appointed as ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Jimin from BTS appointed as ambassador for Tiffany & Co.
Steven Spielberg on anti-Semitism: 'I’ve never experienced this in my entire life'

Steven Spielberg on anti-Semitism: 'I’ve never experienced this in my entire life'
'Daisy Jones & the Six' stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone became best friends while filming

'Daisy Jones & the Six' stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone became best friends while filming

Idris Elba takes swipe at James Bond franchise after branding ‘Luther’ more ‘relatable’

Idris Elba takes swipe at James Bond franchise after branding ‘Luther’ more ‘relatable’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids ‘highly unlikely’ to get titles amid Frogmore eviction

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids ‘highly unlikely’ to get titles amid Frogmore eviction

Will King Charles revive THIS royal tradition on his coronation?

Will King Charles revive THIS royal tradition on his coronation?
K-pop group Red Velvet to hold first concert after three years

K-pop group Red Velvet to hold first concert after three years
Steven Spielberg recalls moment he 'burst into tears' on set of 'The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg recalls moment he 'burst into tears' on set of 'The Fabelmans'
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts