K-pop group Twice give stunning performance at Billboard event

They made history by winning an award at the event

On March 3rd, Billboard released a video of K-pop girl group Twice giving a stunning performance at Billboards' Women in Music 2023 event. The group performed their new pre-release English track Moonlight Sunrise.

The video was released after the group made history by winning the award for Breakthrough Artist. Not only did they attend the event as award recipients, they also went on to give a dazzling performance.

The event, which seeks to shine a light on new and influential female artists, took place at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles. Twice became the first Korean group to ever win the award at the ceremony.

The group is all set to release their upcoming comeback called Ready To Be. They have released multiple teasers hinting at the concept for the mini-album, along with the full track list. Meanwhile, their pre-release track has been doing well both on the charts and with their fans.