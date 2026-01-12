 
Ariana Grande finally sheds ‘Wicked' avatar

Ariana Grande steals spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globes after stepping away from ‘Wicked’ persona

Geo News Digital Desk
January 12, 2026

Ariana Grande appears to have officially closed the chapter on her Wicked era, at least when it comes to her style.

The singer and actress made a stunning return to a more familiar aesthetic on Sunday, January 11, turning heads on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

Her Wicked-inspired styling she’s embraced over the past year, replaced instead by a nostalgic beauty moment longtime fans instantly recognised.

The Victorious alum revived her signature ponytail, a hairstyle that has become synonymous with her pop-star identity.

The updated version was ultra-sleek and polished, featuring a sharp left-side part with a single face-framing strand.

Worn high, voluminous, and softly curled at the back, the look returned with a modern twist.

Often dubbed her most iconic hairstyle, the ponytail marked a noticeable departure from the looks she favoured during her Wicked press tour.

While promoting the film, the 7 Rings hitmaker typically styled her hair in sleek buns or half-up, half-down looks, often with subtle tendrils framing her face, but notably never a ponytail.

Completing the moment, the former Nickelodeon star stepped out in a dramatic floor-length Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

The off-the-shoulder design featured a plunging V-cut back and a sculptural skirt that flared elegantly from the waist.

Grande’s red carpet return to her signature style came as she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked: For Good.

