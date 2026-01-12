Macaulay Culkin gets emotional on receiving warm welcome at Golden Globes

Macaulay Culkin appeared at 2026 Golden Globes first time in 35 years

Macaulay Culkin has made his return to the Golden Globes stage after 35 years and he felt nostalgic.

The Home Alone star received a warm welcome on his comeback to the award ceremony after decades.

He did not just receive a great round of applause on making his appearance, but Culkin was also greeted with the perfect song playing in the background which was Mark Morrison’s 1996 charbuster track, Return of the Mack.

The 46-year-old returned in so many years to present the award for the Best Screenplay – Motion Picture.

As Macaulay stepped onto the stage, he was mesmerized to hear the continuous applause by the audience.

As the moment subsided, he expressed his feelings by saying, “Wow! Thanks, guys. It’s been 35 years since I’ve been to the Globes. Thanks for welcoming me back. That’s really nice of you guys.”

While pulling a light-hearted joke on his Home Alone fame, the Richie Rich actor stated, “I know it’s weird seeing me outside the holiday season, but, shockingly, I do exist all year round, I promise you.”

Moving on with the award category of Best Screenplay, Culkin explained that a “good script is the basis of it all.”

The category he presented included popular films like Sinners, One Battle After Another, Hamnet, It was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value.