George Clooney wins hearts with fluent French at Golden Globes

George Clooney stole the spotlight at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards with an impressive move.

On Sunday, January 11, the Jay Kelly star took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to present an award and flaunted his French speaking skills.

“Bonsoir, mes amis,” began the Best Performance Golden Globe Award nominee, wishing his friends in the crowd a good evening. “C'est un honneur d’être ici,” he added (“it’s an honor to be here”).

Amid the glamour of the star-studded ceremony, the 64-year-old made a meaningful gesture onstage that didn’t go unnoticed by the audience.

While his linguistic skills won over longtime fans and might have gained him new French ones, it also marked a subtle nod to a new chapter in his life.

For the unversed, the actor-filmmaker, his wife Amal Clooney and their kids Alexander and Ella were recently granted citizenship in France, per a naturalization decree obtained by the French newspaper Journal officiel.

George not just flexed his French but he and his better half stunned the onlookers by bringing their A-game to the red carpet.

George and Amal Clooney’s Golden Globes appearance

The power couple was among the best dressed couples at the latest award ceremony that was held over the weekend.

The ER alum stepped out hand in hand with the French-British-Lebanese beauty, gracing the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Amal, 47, donned a red Balmain gown with a romantic sweetheart neckline and elegant ruching .

She accessorised her look with a pair of Cartier diamond earrings and an 18k white gold tennis bracelet.

The international human rights lawyer styled her locks in relaxed waves.

George, meanwhile was clasin classic black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani.

Paired it with his signature smile, he posed for photos opposite his wife before heading inside the award ceremony.