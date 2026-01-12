Hailee Steinfeld radiates at Golden Globes red carpet flaunting baby bump

Hailee Steinfeld radiates with baby bump at Golden Globes

Hailee Steinfeld made headlines at the 2026 Golden Globes as she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

The 29-year-old had announced her pregnancy just weeks ago.

The American actress cradled her growing belly on the red carpet sending fans into frenzy.

She embodied old Hollywood glamour with soft waves and a chunky silver necklace.

Steinfeld turned heads in peach Prada gown that shimmered with silver embellishments from head to toe.

As Steinfeld exuded elegance, her husband Josh Allen was notably absent.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was busy in a high-stakes playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier that day.

The couple, who married in May 2025, revealed in December that they are expecting their first child together.

The duo shared the news through Steinfeld’s Substack newsletter Beau Society.

Despite not being nominated this year, Steinfeld took the stage as a presenter, marking her first major red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

The actress, known for her breakout roles in True Grit and Edge of Seventeen, also stars in Sinners which was nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama).