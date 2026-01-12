Stephen Graham gives important update about 'Adolescence' season 2

'Adolescence' famed Owen Cooper becomes first young actor to win Golden Globe Award

Adolescence creator Stephen Graham has addressed the status of season 2 on his latest appearance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Even though, the limited series was initially made as a standalone project.

But, considering the amount of fame and success it gauged, Stephen revealed that him and co-creator Jack Thorne thought to come up with a second entry.

Led by a 16-year-old young star Owen Cooper, the psychological thriller has won countless awards since its release including the Emmys, Critics Choice awards and now the show continue to shine at the Golden Globes.

All this achievement has led to the makers plan on another season. While speaking backstage at the star-studded night, Graham confirmed that the second installment is in works.

When asked about the same, the Boiling Point star stated, “I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned.”

The most-streamed show of 2025 won multiple awards at Golden Globe Awards with Cooper bagging the accolade in Best Supporting actor category.

Meanwhile, Graham won the best actor category and Erin Doherty won best supporting actress for her portrayal of therapist Briony Ariston.