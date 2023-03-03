PSL 2023: Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in crucial clash

Islamabad United captain Shahdab Khan (left) photographed with Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim during a match on the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — PSL/File

Karachi Kings will play against Islamabad United today during the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The Imad Wasim-led unit have only won two of their seven matches so far, and are placed at the fifth position on the points table. They now desperately need a win to stay in the race for the playoffs.

"We have lost most of the games by minimal margins. Our run rate is probably keeping us in the tournament at the moment," Karachi’s Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade said after his side lost to Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday.

"We will get another opportunity in a few days. We have to bounce back and win all the next three games. If we manage to win all remaining games, we will be in for the next round," he added.

Meanwhile, United are in a relatively better position with six points after five matches. They are currently in third place on the points table, behind Lahore Qalandars (first) and Multan Sultans (second).

United got a massive boost ahead of the match after England opener Alex Hales joined the squad and will be available for the match against Kings.

"It is good to begin the engagements in front of the home crowd. Playing at home in front of a crowd that supports you is something exciting. I am looking forward to the opportunity," United’s Platinum Category player said in an exclusive chat with The News on Wednesday.

Hales has been the linchpin of United and had missed the early part of the PSL matches due to his national commitments.

"I missed the early part because of my prior commitments. But I am back now and hopefully would contribute to the team’s cause in the best possible way," he added.

Though England is busy playing one-day internationals against Bangladesh, Hales preferred PSL and arrived in Pakistan Wednesday for United’s next commitments.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, Adam Rossington, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram