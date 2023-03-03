 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked online criticism after attempting to make fettuccine alfredo with a new recipe on Friday.

The aspiring chef, 23, who is eldest son of football star David and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, turned to his Instagram and cooked up the dish - while promoting a milk brand.

However, Brooklyn’s fans were disappointed with the new recipe as they called him out for using spaghetti instead of the more traditional fettuccine pasta.

Brooklyn’s take on making béchamel sauce instead of an alfredo one also landed disappointing for fans as many of them believed the alfredo sauce is much richer.

While other joked in the comments that 'inflation is hitting everybody' as he left out key ingredients.

“No no and again no! So many mistakes in only one dish! Please no!” added another user. “Do you not seasoning anything at all? Just milk? Guess inflation is hitting everybody,” asked a third user.

“You literally described an entirely different dish to the one that's in your video,” a user noted.

Someone wrote, “Where's the seasoning where's the cheese... where's all the good stuff ...just milk?” while another added, “Where's the fettuccine?”

Brooklyn’s latest attempt comes a week after he challenged his father to a pancake-flipping contest as he showed fans his attempt at the delicious treat.

