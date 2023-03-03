 
What is Erin Holland doing in Lahore?

What is Erin Holland doing in Lahore?

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland, who is currently in Pakistan for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is enjoying her free time by exploring one of the most beautiful cities in the country — Lahore.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World Australia has updated fans about what she has been up to in Lahore. Sharing a number of pictures, she wrote: “BRB gone exploring… #Lahore.”

In one of the three pictures she shared, Holland can be seen wearing a black plain dress that falls below her knees. Over the dress she is wearing a puffy-sleeved washed-grey denim jacket. Holland’s denim jacket makes the black pop and the two articles together look effortless chic.

The model has accessorised her outfit with a pair of sunglasses and black-and-white slides. She is also carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

The presenter looks stunning as she poses at the roadside in the metropolis, as a famous mall on Qasoori Road looms in the background.

The next click is a breathtaking view of another part of the city, as Holland takes her followers across the city. Taken just as the sun sets, the city’s beautiful sky can be seen in its full glory as hues of yellow, red and pink play across it amidst lovely clouds.

In the final picture, Holland shows one of her travel partners shopping for strawberries from a roadside vendor.

Holland, who is accompanying her Pakistani counterpart Zainab Abbas at the PSL, is a much-adored celebrity in Pakistan and has been a dominant part of the tournament throughout its seasons. She attended the fourth, fifth and seventh editions. Apart from her commentary, people love Holland for her vibrant personality and striking dressing sense.

