Monday Feb 27 2023
PSL 2023: What does Zainab Abbas think about working in IPL?

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas photographed during the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Instagram/zabbasofficial
Fan-favourite Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas, who has gained much acclaim over the past few years, has said she would love to work in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the opportunity arises.

Speaking during an interview on a YouTube channel, Zainab — who is currently presenting at the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — maintained that work relations between India and Pakistan should resume.

"I don't think politics should dominate work relations between India and Pakistan, especially in sports," she said.

"Sports bridge the gap between us,” opined one of the finest presenters in world cricket right now.

The presenter said further said: “There shouldn't be any hindrance in sports activities between the two countries. We only interact in global events like ICC tournaments or Asia Cup. We need to keep politics aside."

In response to a query about having any wish to work in IPL, she said it would be a great opportunity.

"I believe work should be taken as work only. If I get an opportunity, I will definitely go and work in IPL," she responded.

"There should be no space for hate and negativity. I hope work relations resume between the two countries. India should come here and we go there to play cricket," she concluded.

It must be noted here that Zainab has worked as a presenter in multiple ICC tournaments. She also represented Pakistan as a presenter in different leagues.

Pakistan players participated in IPL only in its inaugural season in 2008. Since then, India hasn’t invited Pakistani players to its league. The two countries also haven't played bilaterally since 2012-13. They only played against each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup.

