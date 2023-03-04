Adam Rossington sheds light on Karachi Kings' loss to Islamabad United

Karachi Kings’ wicketkeeper batter Adam Rossington. Twitter/KarachiKingsARY

RAWALPINDI: Karachi Kings’ wicketkeeper batter Adam Rossington coined his side’s inability to get wickets in the middle overs as the reason behind their close six-wicket defeat against Islamabad United in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League.

Rossington, who played a crucial 20-run knock up the order, spoke to the media here and expressed his disappointment over the Kings’ six-wicket defeat against United before asserting that the game got away from his side in the wicketless middle period.

“It is obviously disappointing to lose another game on the bounce. I think we probably got to a par score and our captain played really well,” said Rossington.

“And then, a few early wickets got us into the game, I think it was just that middle period in which we couldn’t take wickets, that’s where the game got away from us and those two lads [Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf] played really well and didn’t really give us a chance,” he maintained.

Rossington then went on to term Kings’ total a roundabout par after a slow start before asserting that the ordinary bowling cost them a crucial match.

“I think it was probably roundabout par from where we were especially, we lost early wickets and still took it to 202. Obviously, our captain played brilliantly again today to get us to what was probably a par score or maybe we could have added 10 more,” said Rossington.

“I think we’ve been pretty good on the whole with the bat so far, it’s just with the ball, other day we were a bit expensive at the death and today it was the middle period, not taking wickets. I think it’s one of the things that if you can take wickets and get new batters coming at the crease, it’s always easier to slow down the score,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that the Kings remained at the fifth position with four points in eight matches in the PSL 8 standings with a narrow six-wicket defeat against Islamabad United.

Kings’ skipper Imad’s brilliant knock of 92 runs off just 54 balls went in vain as Azam Khan’s quickfire 72 sealed the deal for the United.