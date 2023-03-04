 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon his decision to pick a venue for his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex shed light on a conversation with Prince William as he struggled to choose a location.

He pens: “I told him we were thinking of Westminster Abbey. No good. We did it there. Right, right. St. Paul’s? I Too grand. Plus Pa and Mummy did it there. Hm. Yes. Good point. He suggested Tetbury. I snorted. Tetbury? The chapel near Highgrove? Seriously, Willy? How many does that place seat?”

Harry then shares William’s response, adding: “Isn’t that what you said you wanted—a small, quiet wedding? In fact we wanted to elope. Barefoot in Botswana, with maybe a friend officiating, that was our dream. But we were expected to share this moment with other people. It wasn’t up to us.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth
Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character
Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'

Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'
Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry
Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi

Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi
US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report

US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game
Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum

Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear together in the Beckham family portrait at Paris fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear together in the Beckham family portrait at Paris fashion Week show
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham staying in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: 'Conflict' resolved?

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham staying in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: 'Conflict' resolved?

Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?

Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?