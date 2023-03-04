Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'

Prince Harry is touching upon his decision to pick a venue for his wedding to Meghan Markle.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex shed light on a conversation with Prince William as he struggled to choose a location.

He pens: “I told him we were thinking of Westminster Abbey. No good. We did it there. Right, right. St. Paul’s? I Too grand. Plus Pa and Mummy did it there. Hm. Yes. Good point. He suggested Tetbury. I snorted. Tetbury? The chapel near Highgrove? Seriously, Willy? How many does that place seat?”

Harry then shares William’s response, adding: “Isn’t that what you said you wanted—a small, quiet wedding? In fact we wanted to elope. Barefoot in Botswana, with maybe a friend officiating, that was our dream. But we were expected to share this moment with other people. It wasn’t up to us.”