 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

'Gears Of War' role over 'Fast & Furious': Dave Bautista

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Gears Of War role over Fast & Furious: Dave Bautista
'Gears Of War' role over 'Fast & Furious': Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista revealed to reject the Fast & Furious offer because of his efforts toward securing the Gears of War role.

During an interview with Collider, the former WWE star said, "I don't mean to offend anybody. I'm not putting down anything else, I'm just saying [Gears] is way more interesting to me."

Explaining the reasons behind his no to the blockbuster franchise role, he said, "I don't want to pretend like I'm actually interested in something I'm not when there's something I'm actually really excited about that you guys have under control. Would you consider me for that?"

"I don't think there's any harm in that. I'm not trying to step on anybody else's toes, I'm just saying like this is what I love, and I'm seriously passionate about this. I can do a good job for you guys on this," the actor added.

Earlier, Netflix announced Gears of War adaptations to which the actor pitched himself to the streaming giant on Twitter.

As per IGN, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said, "I can't make this any easier," while tagging the accounts of both Netflix and Gears of War on Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

V from BTS crashes Jungkook’s live broadcast

V from BTS crashes Jungkook’s live broadcast
Double Oscar Nominee Shane Boris identifies similarities between his two documentaries

Double Oscar Nominee Shane Boris identifies similarities between his two documentaries
Ed Sheeran thanks Taylor Swift for connecting him to Aaron Dessner, ‘you rock’

Ed Sheeran thanks Taylor Swift for connecting him to Aaron Dessner, ‘you rock’
Soobin from K-pop group TXT meets his idol Bebe Rexha

Soobin from K-pop group TXT meets his idol Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha insists she will 'never' date a musician

Bebe Rexha insists she will 'never' date a musician

Brooklyn celebrates 24th birthday in Paris with wife Nicola Peltz and reunited family

Brooklyn celebrates 24th birthday in Paris with wife Nicola Peltz and reunited family
Jungkook from BTS calls out obsessive fans on a recent live

Jungkook from BTS calls out obsessive fans on a recent live
Donnie Yen's concerns revised 'John Wick 4' role name

Donnie Yen's concerns revised 'John Wick 4' role name
'Ant-Man 3' star Jonathan Majors reacts to negative reviews

'Ant-Man 3' star Jonathan Majors reacts to negative reviews
Hasan Minhaj wonders 'what is the significance of these awards shows?'

Hasan Minhaj wonders 'what is the significance of these awards shows?'
David Beckham makes stunning appearance with daughter Harper at Victoria’s show

David Beckham makes stunning appearance with daughter Harper at Victoria’s show
BTS’ Jungkook reacts to J-Hope's new single ‘On the Street’

BTS’ Jungkook reacts to J-Hope's new single ‘On the Street’