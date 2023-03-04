WATCH: How would you rate Azam Khan's version of 'Aadat'?

 
Video screengrabs show cricketer Azam Khan singing and playing the guitar. — Twitter/@khelshel/@thePSLt20
Cricketer Azam Khan has recently gained attention for his brilliant performances in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). But batting is not his only talent.

A recent video of the right-handed batsman singing Atif Aslam's hit song "Aadat" is going viral, and the cricketer is now the object of unrelenting fan adoration.

In the video, PSL presenter Zainab Abbas praises Khan's singing abilities and asks him to perform after Friday's match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. 

Khan also plays the guitar.

In order to keep the United in charge of the run chase against Karachi in yesterday's PSL clash, the power batter and Faheem Ashraf put up a magnificent century partnership of 124 runs in 69 balls. As United crossed the finish line in 19.2 overs, the cricketer was still unbeaten with 72 runs in 41 balls.

In response to Abbas's request, Khan sang the words of one of Pakistan's most well-known songs, "Ab to adat si hai mujhko".

Previously, his video of playing the guitar and singing along with Sarfaraz Ahmad went viral. 


