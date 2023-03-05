Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

 
Prince Harry seemed to blame his father King Charles for his mental problems during an interview with trauma expert Gabor Maté.

Harry said the lack of hugs he experienced growing up was "a mistake". 

The interview came two days after King Charles evicted Harry from his London home.

Harry appeared determined to demonize the king who has been accused of settling scores with his son over his book Spare.

The Duke of Sussex said if he did not hug his own children - Archie and Lilibet - it would have a "similar" impact on them as he experienced growing up.

"I feel a huge responsibility not to pass on any trauma or negative experiences that I've had as a kid or as a man growing up

There are times when I catch myself when I should be smothering them with that love but I might not be."

Harry told the 'trauma expert' that he is focused on trying to give his own children a different upbringing.

He said: "We only know what we know, and for myself and my wife, we do the best we can as parents - learning from our own past and overlapping those mistakes, perhaps, and growing to break that cycle."

