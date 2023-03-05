 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Friends’ Courteney Cox talks fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

‘Friends’ Courteney Cox talks fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

Friends alum Courteney Cox has just broken down her fears regarding fame and whether she’d even ‘make it’ in Hollywood.

She broke it all down in an episode for Fox News Digital where she started by admitting, “Not in a million years,” did she think she’d be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I'm from Birmingham, Alabama… That's just not something you think would be a possibility, but I did know that ‘Friends’ was special.”

Before signing off she even shared the secret behind maintaining lifetime friendships and admitted, “Honesty, support, time and love,” is all that’s needed.

More From Entertainment:

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins 7 major honors at 2023 Spirit Awards

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins 7 major honors at 2023 Spirit Awards
Prince Harry yet again dismisses rumours of rift with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry yet again dismisses rumours of rift with Meghan Markle
Britain to unveil new law on migrants as King Charles denounces?

Britain to unveil new law on migrants as King Charles denounces?
Jake Gyllenhaal surprises crowd at UFC 285 to shoot live fight scenes for ‘Road House’

Jake Gyllenhaal surprises crowd at UFC 285 to shoot live fight scenes for ‘Road House’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold upper hand’ to King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold upper hand’ to King Charles’ Coronation
Meghan Markle finds ‘nothing attractive’ about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle finds ‘nothing attractive’ about Prince Harry
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023: Jenna Ortega wins Favorite Female TV star honor

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023: Jenna Ortega wins Favorite Female TV star honor
Prince Harry says always felt ‘different’ from other UK royals

Prince Harry says always felt ‘different’ from other UK royals
Demi Lovato talks about ‘Scream 6’ Music Video: ‘It’s an honor’

Demi Lovato talks about ‘Scream 6’ Music Video: ‘It’s an honor’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at much anticipated milestone for Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at much anticipated milestone for Lilibet