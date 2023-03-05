 
sports
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: When can I play, David Warner asks Rashid Khan

By
SDSports Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Australias David Warner runs between the wickets during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on February 9, 2023. — AFP
Australia's David Warner runs between the wickets during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on February 9, 2023. — AFP

Australian left-handed batter David Warner expressed his desire to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

The batter made his desire public while commenting on the Instagram post of Afghanistan and Lahore Qalandars spinner Rashid Khan. 

PSL 2023: When can I play, David Warner asks Rashid Khan

In the post, the Afghan spinner was praising the crowd for their support during his side's match against Quetta Gladiators.

The spinner wrote: "What a game last night thanks to the crowd for the great support. Superstars of the night [Sikandar Raza and Haris Rauf]."

As different players and followers commented on Khan's Instagram post, Australian cricketer Warner's comment was also seen there. 

Warner commented: "When can I play?"

Warners comment on Rashid Khans post. — Instagram/rashid.khan19
Warner's comment on Rashid Khan's post. — Instagram/rashid.khan19 

Warner's comment went viral on social media and his fans in Pakistan are now hoping they would see him in the PSL. 

Warner — who was playing a Test series against India — returned home and missed the last two Tests after an elbow fracture and concussion ruled him out, according to Cricket Australia.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Faheem Ashraf reveals Islamabad United's secret of success

PSL 2023: Faheem Ashraf reveals Islamabad United's secret of success
PSL 2023: Shan Masood ready to die for Babar Azam

PSL 2023: Shan Masood ready to die for Babar Azam
Giorgio Chiellini celebrates his maiden goal with LAFC win in MLS

Giorgio Chiellini celebrates his maiden goal with LAFC win in MLS
Mbappe sets milestone as all-time top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe sets milestone as all-time top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain
Harlequins' Marcus Smith shines with win over Exeter

Harlequins' Marcus Smith shines with win over Exeter
Diego Simeone becomes legend with Atletico Madrid's record

Diego Simeone becomes legend with Atletico Madrid's record
PSL 2023: Azam Khan to win over critics with flab-to-fit Journey

PSL 2023: Azam Khan to win over critics with flab-to-fit Journey
PSL 2023: Mohammad Hasnain believes Quetta Gladiators can make it to playoffs

PSL 2023: Mohammad Hasnain believes Quetta Gladiators can make it to playoffs
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez on cloud nine as star bags award

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez on cloud nine as star bags award
PSL 2023: Which foreign players have been named for women’s matches?

PSL 2023: Which foreign players have been named for women’s matches?
Cristiano Ronaldo bags another award

Cristiano Ronaldo bags another award
English Premier League: Clinical Man City see off Newcastle to close on Arsenal

English Premier League: Clinical Man City see off Newcastle to close on Arsenal