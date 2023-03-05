PSL 2023: When can I play, David Warner asks Rashid Khan

Australia's David Warner runs between the wickets during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on February 9, 2023. — AFP

Australian left-handed batter David Warner expressed his desire to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



The batter made his desire public while commenting on the Instagram post of Afghanistan and Lahore Qalandars spinner Rashid Khan.

In the post, the Afghan spinner was praising the crowd for their support during his side's match against Quetta Gladiators.

The spinner wrote: "What a game last night thanks to the crowd for the great support. Superstars of the night [Sikandar Raza and Haris Rauf]."



As different players and followers commented on Khan's Instagram post, Australian cricketer Warner's comment was also seen there.

Warner commented: "When can I play?"

Warner's comment on Rashid Khan's post. — Instagram/rashid.khan19

Warner's comment went viral on social media and his fans in Pakistan are now hoping they would see him in the PSL.

Warner — who was playing a Test series against India — returned home and missed the last two Tests after an elbow fracture and concussion ruled him out, according to Cricket Australia.