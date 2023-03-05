 
Nicola Peltz pens sweet birthday tribute for Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz was for full of love as she penned a sweet birthday wish for her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The Last Airbender actress took to her Instagram on March 5th, 2023, and shared two pictures of herself and hubby goofing off. 

The two laughed as they sat awkwardly in a pristine white empty bathtub, clothed, as they posed for pictures.

“Happy birthday baby [three sparkling heart emojis],” she wrote in the caption. “I love you more than I can put into words. I love being your wife. I love living life by your side. I just love you sooo much.

The pair, who began dating in October 2019, got serious fast, making their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 and getting engaged less than a year into their romance.

Their wedding took place on April 9th, 2022 at Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson’s estate in Palm Beach in Miami.

The post comes a day after the whole Beckham clan was seen together to support Victoria Beckham for her Fall/Winter Paris Fashion Week catwalk show.

Brooklyn alongside his wife was seen smiling with the family amid reports of an ongoing feud between Nicola and his mom.

Nicola’s mother-in-law posted a picture of them all as she stood next to husband, David alongside her children, except for Romeo. “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x,” she captioned her post, while also tagging her family including the Transformers: Age of Extinction alum.

