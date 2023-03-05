Allu Arjun enjoys 'funn night' with popular DJ Martin Garrix in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun and Martin Garrix shake a leg on song 'Oo Antava'

Actor Allu Arjun and DJ Martin Garrix spend a fun night in Hyderabad at the former’s concert last night.

Allu shared pictures from the spectacular night with the DJ and wrote: “What a Funn Night. Oo anta va with @martingarrix. Hyderabad Thaggedele.”

Martin also commented on the pictures and thanked Allu for joining him on the stage at the concert. He wrote: “Thanks bro for joining.”

The caption and the comment showed that the duo shared a strong bond and enjoyed every bit of the concert together.



The duo danced to Pushpa: The Rise’s chartbuster song Oo Antava together. The video of the two grooving to the song is making rounds on the internet. Fans are going crazy over this union of the two stars. They can’t stop praising them.

One of the fans wrote: “Two favourite’s in one frame”. Meanwhile, another wrote: “Rockstars of respective fields.”

Previously, the concert was attended by popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. He also shook a leg with Garrix on stage.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is nowadays busy shooting for the sequel to his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The first look of the second part of magnum opus is expected to drop by April 8, reports IndiaToday.